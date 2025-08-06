The circuit’s facilities have been completely revamped since Supercars’ last visit six years ago thanks to major investment from Tony Quinn, who bought the venue in 2021.

The latest addition is a big screen placed on the control tower facing the paddock area, which circuit manager Josh McFarlane says has cost around $100,000.

“It’s a huge investment. I never thought I’d get it across the line, but Tony was all about making it happen,” McFarlane told Speedcafe.

“It’s taken about two weeks to install with the structure that had to be put together. There’s still a bit of finishing to do around the edges but by Friday it will be ready and booming.

“The clarity of the screen, you can be at the front gate and see what’s on the screen. It’s really sharp, and it’ll be a bit of a hub in the paddock area.”

The paddock TV adds to the temporary big screens placed on the inside of the circuit on the pit straight and between Turns 1 and 2 to help fans keep track of the Supercars action.

Other recent upgrades have included installation of fibre optic cabling around the circuit, used to run the electronic flag boards.

McFarlane also reports the venue recently had its FIA Grade 3 track licence signed off for another three years.

It’s a stark contrast to Supercars’ most recent visits last decade, for which the series had to pay for the installation and removal of temporary upgrades each yet to achieve FIA sign-off.

“We had a gentleman out from China who came and walked the circuit and was really impressed and very complimentary of the venue,” said McFarlane.

“There was really nothing he saw that was of any concern, all he wanted to do was simple things like painting ripple strips, just making sure that’s fresh and updated.”

The Ipswich Super440 is a Supercars-promoted round, meaning the championship pays a fee to hire the circuit and takes charge of running the event.

It’s a model Supercars runs for all rounds outside of Hidden Valley, The Bend and the Adelaide Grand Final.

“It’s a massive thing for Queensland Raceway,” said McFarlane of hosting Supercars at QR.

“This is a vision that Tony has had for quite some time to have Supercars back at the venue. I think South-East Queensland really needs a fixed circuit because there’s such a big audience.

“We have supporters coming here for every test day, there’s a massive supporter group that don’t get the opportunity or can’t afford to go to Gold Coast or Townsville.

“It’s a big thing for us as a venue too, our staff are so proud to host this event, and it only helps for our own events to get to the level of Supercars.”