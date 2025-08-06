Large Chevrolet Racing signs have been added to the walls of the Mount Waverley facility where its Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds-driven Camaros are prepared.

The Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad was selected by GM in April to takeover homologation duties from Triple Eight following news of the Brisbane team’s impending switch to Ford.

“We’re extremely proud to be flying the Chevrolet Racing flag at Team 18,” said team principal Adrian Burgess, whose history with Supercars was pinpointed as a factor in the GM decision.

“The new signage going up is a reminder of how far we’ve come and the level of trust Chevrolet has placed in us.

“It’s a huge responsibility and one we’re honoured to take on together with all of the Chevrolet teams.”

Team 18 has bolstered its staff with a pair of ex-Supercars engineers as part of the transition to HT duties.

Other GM moves have included poaching Triple Eight technical director Jeromy Moore to a new role with the company, which will include overseeing the Supercars program.

GM wants its teams to share information as part of a ‘Chevy Alliance’ from next season.

“While the signs have just gone up, there’s been an incredible amount of effort that’s been happening behind closed doors already to get started on this program,” Burgess added.

“Everyone in our team has really stepped up to the plate along with a couple of new recruits who have hit the ground running.

“We’ve been keeping our head down behind the scenes and looking forward to getting back on track with Dave and Anton at Queensland Raceway this weekend.”

Several Team 18 representatives are expected to head to the US later this month for a fact-finding mission at GM Racing’s technical centre in North Carolina.