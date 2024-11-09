To sweeten the deal, iRacing has offered an incentive to anyone who recently purchased the Gen2 Ford Mustang or Holden Commodore.

Season 1 will be released on December 10.

“New Supercars barely missed the last build, and we are happy to report that work is complete – both Supercars Chevrolet Camaro Gen 3 and Supercars Ford Mustang Gen 3 will be released with Season 1,” said executive producer Greg Hill.

“This is an all-new generation of Supercar, and our team has worked hand-in-hand with the teams at Supercars, Chevrolet, and Ford to build these new cars from the ground up, using our latest and greatest physics modelling, tyre modelling, and graphical fidelity.

“To soften the hit for recent purchasers of the current Supercars Ford Mustang GT and Supercars Holden ZB Commodore, we will be issuing credits to all who purchased those cars within the 365 days prior to the release of the new cars on the 10th.

“The amount of the credits will be determined by the recency of the purchase. That offer ends as of that time. The former cars will then be re-classified as [Legacy] content, and removed from use in racing series.”

Developers also confirmed they will be attending this year’s Adelaide 500 on November 14-17 to scan the circuit.

“If you’re in Adelaide next week, you just might see a large contingent of iRacing photographers and scanners getting that great city track digitally captured as well,” Hill said.

“Feel free to say hello, but do look out for that laser beam.”