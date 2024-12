The US-based platform has released virtual versions of the Gen3 cars as part of its ‘2025 Season 1’ content.

iRacing’s collaboration with Supercars has previously included the development and release of Ford and Holden Gen2 and Car of the Future machinery.

Australian circuits currently available on iRacing are Mount Panorama, Phillip Island, Winton, Sandown, and Oran Park.

The Adelaide Street Circuit and The Bend Motorsport Park have recently been laser scanned by the service for future release.