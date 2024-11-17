Taking to social media, Erebus Motorsport confirmed the news.

Le Brocq elected to miss the VAILO Adelaide 500 for the birth, flying to Queensland after the first day of practice.

That promoted Cooper Murray to the #99 Chevrolet Camaro, who finished eight laps down after an incident in Race 23.

“My day started okay,” said Murray, who started 16th.

“I got another practice this morning, which was good to get more laps in before the long and gruelling race [on Saturday].

“Started out of P16 and I think we got up to 12th or 11th before some unfortunate rear bar to front bar contact, which caused too much damage and forced us into the pits to put a new front bar on the car.

“From then on, it was just learning as much as I could and doing as many laps as I could and getting valuable data for [Sunday].”