The long-time friends bid an emotional farewell to their driving partnership ahead of Courtney’s impending move from full-timer to co-driver.

Perkins co-drove with Courtney at the Walkinshaw squad from 2015-19, before reuniting at the Blanchard Racing Team last year.

There was no fairytale end as the Snowy River Caravans Mustang suffered a gearbox failure while running between the eventual top two finishers with just over 30 laps to go.

While Courtney on Sunday confirmed his new deal with Team 18, Perkins is among a number of free agents in a rapidly unfolding 2026 co-driver market.

“Bathurst was just such a letdown for us, given we got to a really good position and didn’t make any mistakes all day after a pretty disappointing Tailem Bend,” Perkins told Speedcafe.

“It would have been a lot easier to have had a great result at Bathurst, top three, top five, and then see what was available [for next year].

“I’d like to keep doing it, but I’m not there to just fill up the numbers and take away someone else’s opportunity.

“I’ll have a chat with a few different people, whether it’s the Blanchards, sponsors and whatever else.

“As it stands nothing is sorted, but that’s not new. I’ve done 11, one-year deals. Normally unemployment between October and February is pretty standard.”

Perkins balances Supercars co-driving duties with running the Perkins Engineering car restoration business and working for Seven on its Supercars telecasts.

The 39-year-old son of six-time Bathurst 1000 winner Larry made his 20th start in the Great Race this year and holds a best result of third, achieved alongside Courtney in 2019.

“The last few years I’ve often thought that if the phone calls don’t happen, that could be it. So I’m at peace with it,” he said of the uncertainty.

“But when you ran as well as we did, especially in the wet at Bathurst, you feel like you’ve still got something to give.

“You want to make your own decisions and go out on your own terms, but I’m not 40 years old yet, so we’ll just see what happens.”

Perkins ordinarily keeps sharp for the enduros by running a handful of Super2 rounds, but this year concentrated his efforts on what turned into a two-race NASCAR Xfinity deal.

Encouraged by his speed at the Chicago street circuit and Portland road course, he’s exploring options to return – which could again prepare him well for an enduro campaign.

“It’s funny, the enduros aren’t easy, it’s not getting any easier just turning up a couple of times a year and racing those cars,” he said.

“Obviously I’ve dedicated my life to trying to win the Bathurst 1000. I’ve not given up on that yet.”