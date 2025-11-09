The parties this morning announced a deal flagged by Speedcafe last month, as well as the retention of Lee Holdsworth in its enduro line-up.

Pairings are yet to be confirmed, although it’s highly likely Courtney will join Anton De Pasquale, who was partnered by Porsche champion Harri Jones this year.

Courtney will reunite with former bosses Charlie Schwerkolt and Adrian Burgess at Team 18.

The trio combined for title success at Dick Johnson Racing in 2010, while Courtney’s relationship with Burgess also includes stints in the UK and at the Holden Racing Team.

Schwerkolt said snaring Courtney’s signature was no easy feat.

“It took a lot of convincing, but we made it clear from the start how much we wanted him,” said Schwerkolt.

“Securing someone of his calibre shows our intent as a team and where we want to go, we’re here to win races and to proudly represent Chevrolet as the homologation partner moving forward.

“It’s our job to prepare a package that can go out there and get the job done.”

Courtney was highly sought after in the co-driver market but is believed to have long ago committed to Team 18.

The deal is rumoured to include backing from current BRT sponsor Snowy River Caravans, although the only sign of that in the announcement is a small logo on Courtney’s shirt.

A photoshoot features Courtney, Schwerkolt and Burgess with Team 18’s spare Camaro that was dispatched to the United States at the end of September.

“What they’ve done with the growth at Team 18 is fantastic, and now being the homologation team for General Motors is also very inviting for me,” Courtney explained.

“I started my Supercars career as an endurance driver for the GM factory team, so it’s quite fitting that I’ll finish my career doing the same.

“To be honest, as soon as I announced I wasn’t going to be driving full-time anymore, Charlie called me straight away.

“That eagerness showed that he really wanted it, and that the team wanted me to be part of it all. It was a pretty cool feeling to still be wanted after 20-odd years. It’s been really nice.”

Courtney earlier this year mooted a complete retirement from driving once his final full-time season with the Blanchard Racing Team ended.

“I talked a big game initially, saying I’d just mic-drop it and disappear, but realistically, there’s no way I could do that,” he said.

“I love what I do too much. To have done something your whole life and then stop cold turkey, it probably would’ve killed me.”

Courtney made clear that reuniting with Burgess – and also Schwerkolt – was part of the appeal at Team 18.

“I’ve had a huge amount of success with him, we first met and worked together in the 2000s in Europe, so to be back working with him is really special,” he said.

“We’ve been together on and off at HRT, at DJR, and back in Europe. Not only do I respect him for all his achievements, but he’s also a good mate.

“I’m super excited to be working with him, and then also with Charlie, given our history together winning the championship.

“Charlie’s been a boss before, but also a really good mate for a long time.”