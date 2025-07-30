Triple Eight has taken the preemptive step of re-signing both of its current drivers to new deals that will run until the end of the 2029 season.

That is despite neither technically being off-contract, with both locked in for 2026 under their previous deals.

Still, both have at times been named as potential targets for General Motors as it looks to plot its post-Triple Eight future in Supercars.

Speculation linking Brown to a potential early exit from T8, while unverified, has been rife since the lead-up to the Townsville 500.

That is put to bed now, though, with this fresh deal a clear commitment to Triple Eight and Ford.

While not referencing any direct threats from elsewhere, T8 managing director Whincup did admit that he pushed for these new long-term agreements with both drivers.

WATCH: Supercars stars in Supercheap Auto ‘Police Chase’ Click here

“In motorsport, it’s not easy to find a genuinely positive dynamic between two drivers,” Whincup explained.

“So to have two guys who not only get along well but are also fully committed to the bigger picture — driving each other forward and lifting the whole team — is something quite special.

“That’s exactly why I’ve pushed hard to lock in this driver line-up for the long term.

“It’s a massive win for Triple Eight. Two of the best drivers in the field choosing to build their future here speaks volumes about what we’re creating.

“At the end of the day, drivers want to be in the best machinery, with the best team around them. Will and Broc wouldn’t have made this commitment if they didn’t believe Triple Eight could continue to deliver at the highest level.

“Their decision is a huge vote of confidence in our crew and everything we stand for.

“Personally, I just love what these two bring to the table. They are, without doubt, two of the most naturally talented drivers in the country. Their driving is dynamic and exciting — it’s the kind of stuff that makes people fall in love with the sport.

“But it’s their attitude that really stands out. They’ve both got an incredible work ethic, not just when the helmet’s on, but in everything they do.

“They’re the kind of people who return their shopping trolley to the rack when they’re done — genuinely good humans who care about the little things.

“Their enthusiasm is infectious and aligns perfectly with the mindset we’re building here: glass half full, team first, possibilities are endless.

“That kind of energy lifts everyone around them, and it’s a big reason why we’re so excited about the future.”