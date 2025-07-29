The team’s test activities revolved around its Supercheap Auto Chevrolet Camaro wildcard and its two-car Holden Commodore Super2 team.

Whincup, though, was spotted taking a Ford Mustang GT road car for a handful of hot laps prior to the serious track action starting.

The silver machine is part of Ford’s press fleet and is on loan to the seven-time Supercars champion ahead of the team’s big Supercars switch in 2026.

Whincup wasn’t messing around on track and was seen giving the car – in particular its tortured tyres – a good looking over after the track time.

“All part of the decision of what company car I should drive next year,” Whincup told Speedcafe of driving the Mustang.

Although still running Camaros in the Supercars Championship until the end of 2025, Triple Eight is full steam ahead preparing for its return to Ford.

The team has flagged a desire to have its first Gen3 Mustang on track in the coming months as it prepares to take over the role of Blue Oval homologation team and engine supplier.

Triple Eight has been with GM since 2010, fielding Holden Commodores until making the move to Chevrolet Camaros with the introduction of Gen3 rules in 2023.

One of Whincup’s old Commodores, the car he famously ran out of fuel in while leading on the last lap of the 2014 Bathurst 1000 and now owned by Peter Xiberras, was also on track on Monday.