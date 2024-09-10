Former Supercars Media and Network 10 reporter Kylie King is producing the program that will follow the team through its Bathurst 1000 campaign.

Distribution and run time for Full Throttle Dreams has yet to be confirmed.

The first episode captures the arrival of the team’s Supercar. Further episodes will capture the first test and will offer some insight into the last-minute withdrawal of its naming rights sponsor.

“Some of the best motorsport stories aren’t always about being first to the chequered flag, but rather the hard slog, determination and challenges just to get there,” King said.

“Anyone who knows team owner Amin Chahda and his racing driver son Matt knows they don’t hold back on telling it like it is, even when the microphone and cameras are rolling.”

Matt Chahda Motorsport will run a one-car team in this year’s Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 with Matt Chahda and Bradley Vaughan.

The pair will race a Chevrolet Camaro built by Triple Eight Race Engineering.

The privateer campaign has been endorsed by fellow Albury-based team owner Brad Jones.

“The Chahdas have been racing for a long time now, I think it’s fantastic,” Jones said.

“I think they’ve worked hard over the years to get where they are and they’ve got a good car.”