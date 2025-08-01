The long-time supports caller has been given Super2 Series duties for the two events, replacing Chad Neylon in the box at Ipswich and Garth Tander at Bathurst.

Neylon will instead call the Australian Superbike Championship supports at the Queensland Raceway round, while Tander has Grove Racing co-driving duties at Bathurst.

“To be stepping into the Super2 booth is a great opportunity, I called in 2024 at Sandown and Bathurst, but this is the first time as lead caller,” Naulty said.

“I’m grateful to the Supercars team for the opportunity. I’ve always believed in bringing passion and presence to the commentary box, and I’m excited to carry that into this next chapter.”

Naulty’s upcoming opportunities add to intrigue over a potential shake-up to the Supercars commentary team next season.

Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife have held the commentary roles for the Supercars Championship since 2009.

Fresh voices are already being added to the broadcast, with Scott Pye and Mark Winterbottom to be part of the team at Ipswich following the latter’s well-received debut in Perth.