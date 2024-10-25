The black and green brand is now the Official Energy Drink of the Supercars Championship, taking a role once held by Red Bull.

Monster has been the primary sponsor on Tickford’s #6 entry since Cam Waters joined the championship full-time in 2016.

The partnership with Supercars is billed to feature activations at key events, unique fan engagement experiences and exclusive promotions.

“Motorsport is core to our DNA,” said Monster’s senior manager of marketing, Ben Bartlett.

“After a long association with Cam Waters and his #6 Monster Energy Mustang, we’re pumped to strengthen our connection with the Supercars category and events.

“Supercars is fast, loud, and full of adrenaline—an ideal match for the Monster Energy brand.

“We’re eager to continue fuelling the excitement for Supercars fans and to build on our motorsport legacy.”

Monster Energy branded merchandise recently returned to Tickford’s online and trackside stores following an 18-month pause amid a global crackdown from the company on licensing rights.