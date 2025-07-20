Waters tackled the Lime Rock road course in the third-tier NASCAR category on June 28 following oval outings last year at Martinsville and Kansas.

The Truck Series has been running since 1995 and features purpose-built, steel tube-frame chassis machines fitted with an Ilmor-supplied control 5.8-litre V8 engine and four-speed gearbox.

They sport silhouette bodies representing the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota Tundra and, from 2026, the Ram 1500.

Those vehicles are currently enjoying a surge in interest in Australia thanks to local left-to-righthand drive conversions.

However, it’s the bang-for-buck of the Truck Series that has Waters convinced it could have legs in Australia.

“It would be sick to bring them over here and have a series,” Waters told Speedcafe.

Win a trip to the GC500 valued at $5,000 — or take the cash! Click here

“After going over and seeing how they race and how basic they are, they’re a cool race car and a fairly cheap way to go racing.

“I think having a series like that here would be cool to help drivers who want to go to the US, and you could even bring US drivers over here to run in the Truck series.

“It’d create a bit of a pathway back and forth and I think it would be a better feeder category [for Supercars] say than the V8 ute series here.”

The NASCAR trucks pack approximately 650bhp and weigh circa 1500kg.

While primarily built for oval track racing, the NASCAR Truck Series schedule features the Lime Rock and Watkins Glen road courses, as well as the Charlotte Roval.

“I’ve driven a TA2 car once. In some ways with that tyre, it felt similar to that, probably a little bit heavier, a bit more grunt,” Waters added of the machines.

“It was a lot of fun, they’re a very raw race car. They’re a driver’s car, it doesn’t have shiftcuts or lock lights or any of that stuff.

“Because they’re so basic it makes them cheap and a lot of fun to drive.”

Waters drove in the Truck Series at Lime Rock due to the affordability of putting together a deal compared to the NASCAR Cup or Xfinity Series.