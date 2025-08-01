The Ford squad may field a third Mustang for Cindric at the season finale, alongside its regular drivers Cam Waters and Thomas Randle.

Rival teams were informed of Tickford’s intention to run an additional entry on Thursday, with talks now continuing with Supercars and the South Australian Motorsport Board.

Cindric, who races for Team Penske in NASCAR, holds a long-standing ambition to race in Supercars.

His initial exposure to the series came through father Tim Cindric who played a hands-on role during Penske’s stint in Supercars as co-owner of Dick Johnson Racing.

During that time, Austin Cindric tested for DJR Team Penske and Matt Stone Racing and was set to make a one-off appearance in Super2 at the Newcastle 500 in 2017, only the plan to be thwarted by a scheduling clash.

Should this latest wildcard plan come together it would finally see a NASCAR star join the Adelaide grid.

Triple Eight went close to putting together a wildcard deal for Kyle Busch last year, only for the driver to pull out right before the expected announcement.

History then repeated this year, with Kyle Larson all but locked in to drive a PremiAir Racing Camaro, only to decide against it late in the piece.