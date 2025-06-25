North Island venue Taupo will host the championship on April 10-12 followed by an inaugural trip to the South Island for Ruapuna, near Christchurch, on April 17-19.

The back-to-back weekends have been dubbed by Supercars as “an historic two-week trans-island motorsport celebration”.

Next year will mark Supercars’ third visit to Taupo, while the addition of Ruapuna – and an extension for Taupo – were announced last month under a three-year deal.

“We are thrilled to officially confirm the dates for our inaugural New Zealand double-header,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“Kicking off in Taupo and finishing in Christchurch, this is a major milestone for Supercars and a huge win for our fans and partners in Aotearoa.

“We saw over 67,000 fans attend our return to Taupo in 2024, and we’re excited to build on that success by bringing the championship to the South Island for the very first time.

“With two back-to-back events showcasing New Zealand’s best circuits, passionate fans, and iconic locations, April 2026 is set to be one of the biggest months in Supercars history.”

Supercars is expected to sea freight the category’s fleet of cars and equipment again next year, requiring significant calendar gaps on either side of the double-header.

This year, there were three weekends between Supercars’ appearances at Albert Park (March 13-16) and Taupo (April 11-13).

Albert Park’s move forward to March 5-8 will add another week to that gap, likely allowing Queensland teams to return to their home bases before taking the ship to NZ.

Supercars intends for Ruapuna to slot into an expanded 14-event calendar, pending ongoing negotiations with teams over how the extra round will be funded.

NZ Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston welcomed the announcement of dates for the Taupo and Ruapuna events.

“Having these two events on back-to-back weekends in April will really put tourism in the fast lane, encouraging visitors to extend their trip and take the scenic route through both the North and South Islands,” she said.

“Supercars is a major drawcard with more than 3,300 international visitors attending the 2024 event in Taupō.

“I’m looking forward to seeing even more fans in 2026 and beyond as we continue to boost New Zealand’s reputation as a world-class destination.”

Ticketing details, supporting categories and entertainment lineups for both rounds will be announced later this year.