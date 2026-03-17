For the second consecutive year, the Australian category’s NZ sojourn is being undertaken by sea freight rather than air.

It reduces cost for the category but punches a big hole in the calendar, with no local events between Albert Park on March 5-8 and Symmons Plains on May 22-24.

Supercars today picked up the 40-foot containers into which each team has carefully packed its precious cargo.

The entire effort for the 24-car championship involves 240 tons of equipment worth an estimated $40 million

This year’s freight includes an extra container thanks to the now three-car structures at Triple Eight and Brad Jones Racing.

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Two-car teams are allowed a single container in which to transport their cars and key equipment, while also having access to a communal container for spares.

BJR was last year afforded two containers due to its then four-car structure.

While the third cars for BJR and Triple Eight are counted as one team in pit lane, the two squads have been permitted two containers each for NZ.

The associated extra space in their second container now counts as their communal area.

That change has coincided with a minor increase in the amount of spares permitted to be taken by all teams to ensure they get through the rigours of the double-header.

Triple Eight and BJR have had particularly busy build-ups to the NZ trip.

The former has completed a rapid rebuild of Broc Feeney’s Mustang following its heavy crash at the start of the Sunday race at Albert Park.

BJR is meanwhile still dealing with the challenges of its new Toyota program, making another dash to Supercars’ engine shop in Brisbane since the AGP.

All teams have been able to pack for NZ from their respective home bases this year due to an extra week between Albert Park and Taupo.

The Queensland teams last year went to NZ directly from Melbourne, having already left home for that event early due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

The return home from NZ last year was delayed by Cyclone Tam, albeit without impact on the following Tasmania Super440.

Supercars will race at Taupo on April 10-12 before a maiden visit to Christchurch’s Ruapuna on April 17-19.