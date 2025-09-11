As revealed by Speedcafe, Supercars ratified parity-related changes to the Ford on the eve of the opening enduro of the season.

That has followed significant campaigning for changes from the Blue Oval via its outgoing homologation team Dick Johnson Racing, with input from Tickford Racing and lead driver Cam Waters.

Supercars has now outlined that a new VSD has been issued for the Mustang, with the following changes:

Removal of the leading-edge packer from the side skirt

Adjustment to the rear wing position and angle range

A switch to smaller, North American-specification door mirrors

A faster shift recovery setting

The decision for changes was taken by the Supercars Board once a review had been triggered by the series, with the series outlining that General Motors was involved in the outcome as well.

“Following extensive testing, analysis and consultation, Supercars has approved an application from Ford’s Homologation Team to update the Vehicle Specification Document,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“Both Ford and GM reluctantly agreed to these changes, but importantly, all parties are united in the belief that this is the right outcome for the sport.

“I want to thank GM, and in particular Simon McNamara and Jeromy Moore, for working constructively with us to reach this agreement. It ensures we head into the endurance season confident that parity has been addressed.

“These are very small adjustments, but at this level even the slightest refinement can make a difference.

“The work completed at Windshear’s wind tunnel and through the AVL dyno program has brought the cars so close that the tolerances are among the tightest of any category in the world.

“These changes were developed through the standard homologation process and are fully in line with our regulations. They form part of the ongoing process to maintain technical parity across the grid.”