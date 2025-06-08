While the action on track during Friday and Saturday was devoid of incidents requiring intervention from officials, four teams have received fines.

The biggest belonged to PremiAir Racing, which was observed to have placed the ongoing tyres on the fast lane side of the car outside the designated area when setting up for a pit stop.

Breaching that rule, which Tickford Racing and Dick Johnson Racing fell afoul of on the Gold Coast last year, resulted in a $1500 fine and loss of 30 teams’ championship points.

PremiAir competition director Ludo Lacroix admitted in the team’s post-race report that his crew have been setting up the same way all year.

“We have been doing it all year long by the looks and this time it was picked up and they gave us a penalty and that is fair – the tyre was not in the right place, it is too far out and obstructing the next car to come, so it is as simple as that,” he said.

DJR is also $1500 lighter courtesy of three $500 fines for failing to complete and submit required logs for transaxles, engines and brake rotors on time for both of its cars.

According to stewards’ decision documents, the logs must be submitted to Supercars’ general manager of motorsport, Tim Edwards, prior to the competitor briefing in the week of each event.

Tickford was docked $500 for failing to provide the required 14 day written notice that its Lochie Dalton-driven wildcard would take part in the Friday evening ride session.

Brad Jones Racing too was slugged with a $500 fine after a vehicle associated with the team “was parked next to the BJR catering tent during event hours”, breaching supplementary regulations.