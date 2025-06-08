There were two similar left-rear failures during yesterday’s second race in Perth, one for Ryan Wood and one for Cooper Murray.

In Wood’s case the failure occurred while he was leading the race, with the weld-in for the rod-end parting ways with the lower control arm.

For Murray the rod-end itself failed on the lower control arm.

Initially, the drop-off behind the Turn 5 kerb was floated as the potential culprit, although drivers were quickly skeptical about that theory.

Following investigations last night, Supercars issued a bulletin to teams detailing the failures and encouraging checks to be made to parts.

According to the bulletin, in the case of car #2, the “aft insert pulled out of the tube. Failure originating at the weld”.

For car #99, the failure is blamed on “contact with another competitor”. The bulletin continues: “Left rear [lower control arm], aft rod-end failure at the jam nut”.

The bulletin also covers off the right-rear failure seen on Jaxon Evans’ Camaro, which was caused by a “wheel nut jammed and not fully seated”.

The Supercars field will tackle a third and final 200-kilometre race this afternoon.