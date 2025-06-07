The 21-year-old Kiwi scored a maiden career win in the opening encounter and was romping towards making it a double.

He started Race 2 from pole – also a career-first – and dropped back to third with a poor start, before overtaking Matt Payne and then Cam Waters to resume the front-running.

Not long after overtaking Waters the #2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang speared off the road and through the sand trap at Kolb Corner.

Wood limped the car back to the pits with what emerged as a left-rear suspension failure, rather than driver error.

“Something broke. I’m not too sure [what], I just can’t believe it to be honest,” Wood said before rejoining the track to salvage points.

“Our race car was unbelievable, that’s all I care about, we should have won that race.

“I hate to be cocky, but the thing was a jet. So pretty gutted but at the end of the day we can hold our heads high and there’s still plenty of positives out of today.”

Cooper Murray’s Erebus Motorsport Camaro appeared to later have a similar suspension failure to Wood’s Mustang, while Jaxon Evans also found trouble in the form of a loose right-rear wheel.

Broc Feeney won Race 15, leading Triple Eight Race Engineering stable-mate Will Brown and Wood’s Walkinshaw Andretti United teammate Chaz Mostert.