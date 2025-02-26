‘Peter Perfect’ or the ‘King of the Mountain’ was a nine-time winner of the Great Race at Bathurst and three-time Australian Touring Car Champion.

He was born in Richmond Victoria on February 26, 1945 and was tragically killed during a tarmac rally event in Western Australia on September 8, 2006 at the age of 61.

As a tribute, Spedcafe.com has compiled 80 images of ‘Brocky’ from the collection of well-known Australian motorsports photographer, Glenis Lindley (with a few PR-supplied shots thrown in).

Featured Videos

Lindley, an inductee of the Supercars Media Association Hall of Fame, was herself laid to rest in Brisbane yesterday after losing her own medical battle on February 16.

Lindley began photographing Brock when he made his Australian Touring Car debut in 1973.