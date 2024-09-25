Xiberras will strap into his ex-Graeme Crosby Group A VK Commodore for the Heritage Rival races supporting the Supercars event.

A two-time Australian Top Fuel champion drag racer, Xiberras is a relative rookie when it comes to circuit racing.

He made his debut aboard the Crosby car at the Winton Festival of Speed in early August and is now preparing to tackle Mount Panorama.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what motorsport discipline you follow, there is no arguing that Mount Panorama is at the pointy end of the list when it comes to legendary racing tracks in this country, and in the world,” Xiberras said.

“As I get ready to be a part of our third Supercars campaign at Bathurst, I am really excited to have the opportunity to experience racing on this hallowed ground first-hand, albeit at the wheel of a very different kind of car to that which we field in the 1000.

“Making my competitive debut at Winton in August was something I really enjoyed, so I was looking for further opportunities for some track-time, and honestly, who is going to pass up the chance to race at the Mountain.”

The Heritage Revival is expected to attract a 55-car grid of Group A, Group C, Group 3A five-litre and two-litre Super Touring machinery.

Confirmed drivers include Bathurst 1000 winners John Bowe and Greg Murphy, who will steer Group C and Group A Commodores respectively.

Xiberras’ PremiAir Racing squad heads to Bathurst following its maiden Supercars podium finish, achieved by James Golding and David Russell in the Sandown 500.

“I could not be more proud of my team and how they have conducted them selves this season as we have hunted down that milestone, and we are hungry for more,” added Xiberras.

“It is all hands on deck as we get ready for the 1000, and you can rest assured we will be doing all we can to ensure PremiAir Nulon Racing is once again celebrating on the podium come the Sunday afternoon.”

PremiAir Racing remains at the centre of silly season speculation as it weighs up options to replace Tim Slade, who is paired with Super2 youngster Cameron McLeod in the endurance events.