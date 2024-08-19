In this week's Pirtek Poll, we want to know if the weather affects your attendance habits.

The Sydney SuperNight and Tasmania SuperSprint were both held during the height of winter.

Sydney Motorsport Park's placement in the middle of winter guarantees that the sun sets early enough for Supercars to start under lights at a reasonable time.

A summer date, for example, would potentially mean racing long into the night to maximise the LED towers, or at least from twilight into the darkness.

That's something being explored for 2025 with growing noise that Sydney will host the season opener.

Even with the biggest population on its doorstep, there were plenty of empty seats in the grandstand at Sydney Motorsport Park in July. Only time will tell whether a February or March date affects crowd numbers.

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, Symmons Plains Raceway has been a staple of the calendar since 2004.

In the two decades since, the event has moved from November (2004-2008) to May (2009) back to November (2010-2011) across March and April (2012-2022) to May (2023) and this year to August for the first time in the Supercar era.

There is every chance that Symmons Plains will move back to a November date in 2025 between the Gold Coast 500 and Adelaide 500.

Supercars is the biggest national sporting series to visit Launceston, yet last weekend didn't attract swathes of supporters as it did two decades ago.

That's not to say the weather is the only contributing factor in attending or not.

It perhaps speaks to wider issues like the cost of living crisis and Supercars' visibility – but for the express purpose of this poll, we want to know if the weather affects your attendance habits.

Cast your vote below and head to Facebook or the comments section to share your thoughts.