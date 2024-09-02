Kostecki's future had been the subject of great speculation since a major rift with Erebus Motorsport management emerged on the eve of the 2024 season.

The 2023 champion has chosen a multi-year deal with historic Ford squad DJR over his long-touted other option, the ambitious PremiAir Racing.

Kostecki is bullish that he can rebound from his difficult 2024 and contend for the title in his first campaign sporting Shell V-Power colours.

DJR is likewise pinning its hopes on Kostecki – who joins returning veteran Will Davison – to lead it into a new era of success.

The squad has 10 drivers' titles to its name thanks to the efforts of founder Johnson (1981, '82, '84, '88, '89), John Bowe (1995), James Courtney (2010) and Scott McLaughlin (2018, '19, 2020).

DJR's success rate his dipped significantly since McLaughlin and Team Penske departed the squad at the end of 2020.

However, with Ryan Story back at the helm and the workload from its Ford Homologation Team duties starting to dissipate, there is optimism of a resurgence.

