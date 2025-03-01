The hire business mogul, drag racer and Supercars team owner opened up on his squad’s “wait and see” situation amid rampant speculation over its future.

PremiAir and Charlie Schwerkolt’s Team 18 are being touted as the most likely options for the GM homologation role following Triple Eight’s shock decision to return to Ford.

Xiberras confirmed he met with GM representatives during the Sydney 500 weekend, but says he’s unsure where that deal will land, and whether it will be right for his squad.

“It’s OK to say I’d like the role, and I’m not going to lie, we’ve put our hand up for the opportunity to bid for it,” Xiberras told Speeedcafe.

“But it’s massive shoes to fill, that’s the thing everyone has got to remember. It’s not just a case of getting the status and all the glory and you don’t have to do any work for it.

“Taking over from Triple Eight is big boots to fill. We’ll look at it very closely.

“Hand on heart I do not know what GM is thinking, where they are in their decision making or where we sit in the pecking order. I don’t know.

“We’re just going to have to sit and wait.”

Asked if a switch to running Toyota Supras is a possibility amid the sliding doors of the current manufacturer market, Xiberras replied: “Definitely.

“Toyota is a massive brand and a very reputable brand and, one would think, with the might of their racing exploits in the US and NASCAR, 100 percent, it’s definitely on the cards [as an option].

“Again, I think a lot of us are just sitting and waiting.

“We’re all waiting to hear what Toyota is doing, what’s their engine program, where they’re at with the design of the car, when will they start testing?

“Is it all going to be done in a timely matter or all ‘last minute dot com’ and a big rush? At the moment everyone is keeping their cards close to their chest and it’s ‘wait and see’.”

Regardless, a rethink of how PremiAir operates is required.

The team was set up in 2022 as a Triple Eight satellite and is the only squad running turn-key, Triple Eight-built cars, but will not be following the Banyo outfit to Ford.

The Blue Oval has expressed a desire to remain at five teams, while Xiberras is a diehard GM man and does not wish to cross the floor completely.

PremiAir’s credentials to take over the GM homologation team role are meanwhile being pushed by none other than Triple Eight founder Roland Dane.

Dane has been asked by GM to provide feedback on homologation team options and recently visited PremiAir’s Gold Coast workshop to inspect its facilities.

Xiberras denied Dane is in any way working directly for PremiAir, but admits to speaking to the former Triple Eight owner on a regular basis.

“Everyone has to remember that I’ve had probably the closest relationship with Triple Eight. We buy all our cars, we get a lot of our spares, our data, all through Triple Eight,” Xiberras said.

“Unfortunately for me that all changes next year, but up to this point Roland has always been that person who I can pick up the phone to. He’s always offered me some fatherly advice.

“That’s about as close as the relationship ever was. I’m not sure where this story evolved from, but it’s like everyone is five years late to it.”

As for Dane’s endorsement of PremiAir, Xiberras said: “If Roland is backing us that’s massive. I’m a little bit speechless because Roland is almost the godfather of this sport.”