The Ipswich outing will mark a somewhat unexpected slice of Supercars track action while the 24-car fleet is en route to New Zealand.

Sea freight means the NZ double-header punches a big hole in the schedule, with over a month between Albert Park and Taupo.

Supercars rules state that no testing is permitted “from the day cars are loaded onto a ship and/or plane in Australia until the day they are unloaded back in Australia”.

However, PremiAir team principal Roland Dane told Speedcafe his squad has been given the nod to utilise one of Ojeda’s two rookie test days on Monday.

“The rule about not testing while the cars were away was done on the basis of air freight,” Dane explained to Speedcafe.

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“Track availability is a nightmare these days as well, Queensland Raceway is so busy.

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“Hence we’ve been given permission to be able to do a rookie day while the cars are on the water.

“I think most of the others who were eligible did a rookie day before the season started, but we chose to wait.

“That was partly because we doing a huge rebuild on the race cars and party because we wanted Jayden to bed himself down for a couple of events first.”

Ojeda will head to QR following his duties in GT World Challenge Australia with Mercedes-AMG squad Tigani Motorsport at Phillip Island this weekend.

The 26-year-old sits 16th in the Supercars standings two rounds into his long-awaited maiden campaign.

Ojeda scored his best result of the year to date with seventh in the last of four races at Albert Park.

The weekend had begun with a crash in Practice 2 that prevented him from taking part in either of the Thursday qualifying sessions.

“I’m pretty happy with how he’s gone,” said Dane of Ojeda.

“It obviously wasn’t ideal having the accident halfway through P2 at the Grand Prix, but I’d prefer to be tuning up a fast driver than tuning up a slow one.

“He knows what he did, that’s fine, it’s down to experience and crack on.

“He learnt a lot over the weekend as a whole. It’s a track with potential for high deg, so it gave him an opportunity to learn more about that after Sydney.

“I’m not unhappy at all with how he’s gone so far.”

Ojeda’s teammate Declan Fraser is 18th in the standings with a best finish of 11th, also scored in the Albert Park finale.

Fraser only has one rookie test day allocated to him under the regulations, as he previously completed a full campaign in 2023.