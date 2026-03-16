The team has confirmed via social media that PremiAir Hire will adorn the doors of its two Camaros for Taupo and Ruapuna.

PremiAir Hire replaces mushroom-based pre-prepared meals brand Mr Umami, which had featured on the cars across the opening two rounds.

Speedcafe understands Mr Umami was not scheduled to be on the cars for the next two rounds as the company does not operate in NZ.

However, Mr Umami has also been pulled from the team’s website amid what is believed to be a dispute over payments.

It appears unlikely the sponsor and its distinctive mushroom logo will return to the cars after NZ, although that is yet to be confirmed by the team.

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Mr Umami last year sponsored Brad Jones Racing’s #14 entry of Bryce Fullwood at selected events and moved to PremiAir in place of Isuzu Trucks.