Hodge will return to PremiAir Racing after a spell at Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Hodge has been part of the PremiAir Racing ranks before as Golding’s engineer for the final three rounds of 2023. Now, Hodge has cemented his place at the Gold Coast-based squad.

“Everyone at PremiAir Racing is very excited for Romy and her family and can’t wait to meet the new arrival,” said PremiAir Racing team manager Stephen Robertson.

Featured Videos

“At the same time, we are so pleased that Simon will be returning to our team and helping us continue forward with the work we have been doing over the past 12 months as the new season gets underway.

“Simon and Jimmy have a great relationship, as does Simon and our entire team, and we are set to hit the ground running for 2025.”

Golding welcomed the return of Hodge to the team.

“It’s great to be working with Simon once again,” said Golding.

“Obviously, Romy is going to be absent to have her second child, so I wish her all the best with that.

“We achieved some great things together last year, so it will be nice to have her back onboard when she is ready.

“Simon and I had some very strong showings the last time we worked together.

“Now 12 months down the track we have both learnt a lot and we will be putting that into practice for the 2025 season.

“Simon is a young driven individual like myself and I believe his commitment and skills are more than capable of winning in Supercars.

“I am the most excited I have been heading into a new season. The team’s progression has had a major influence on this. Bring on Sydney.”

Hodge has experience on-track too, having raced in Formula Ford, Formula 3, and Carrera Cup before finishing his engineering degree.

Hodeg began as a data engineer before becoming a race engineer.

He worked locally and abroad and recently worked with Triple Eight Race Engineering on its Super2 Series, GT World Challenge, and wildcard programs.

“I have to say that the team has progressed massively over the ‘24 season,” Hodge said.

“They’re definitely on the rise and I’m pumped to be a part of it – bring on Sydney.

“It’s great to be back with the guys at PremiAir Racing and can’t wait to sink my teeth into everything the 2025 Supercars Championship has in store for us.

“I loved working with Jimmy for the enduros in 2023, and I feel we clicked. Bathurst quali was great, and we had enough pace to grab a surfboard at one point! I’m really keen to build on this with Jimmy in 2025.

“The team has been working really hard over the last year and I’m confident we have a great 2025 season ahead of us”