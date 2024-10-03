Dubbed the Ultimate Motorsport Trivia Night and backed by Repco and Nulon, the event will take place at The George Hotel on Tuesday 8 October from 5pm to 7pm.

The feature of the night will be a 21-question trivia session hosted by the drivers, focusing on great Bathurst and motorsport moments.

Giveaways valued at over $4000 will be up for grabs, with fans able to register to attend by contacting marketing@nulon.com.au.

Reynolds, who won the Great Race in 2017 with Erebus Motorsport, is expecting a fun night.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, heaps of laughs, me with a microphone at a pub can get quite funny so we’ll see what happens!” he said.

“My motorsport trivia will be terrible, so fortunately I’m not partaking but I’m looking forward to presenting it and meeting our fans before we hit the track on Thursday.”

Luff has six Bathurst 1000 podium finishes to his name – the equal most podiums for a driver in the Great Race without a win.

Although holding that notable stat, Luff admits that trivia is not his forte.

“The one thing you can definitely say about our fans, and especially the people that come to Bathurst, they sometimes know the sport better than we do,” he said.

“It surprises me when people tell me stuff about my career that I’d even forgotten about.

“I think we’re going to have some hotly contested team prizes for the overall win on the night.”

This year marks Luff’s second Bathurst 1000 with Team 18 and his first alongside Reynolds.

“I’m not sure how many of the questions we’re going to get through because I’m sure Dave and I will end up talking about a whole bunch of stuff that’s not related to the actual question, but it’s going to be exciting,” Luff added.

“It’s a great way to start the week off with the fans and to spend some time with them, do some great giveaways.

“Thanks to Nulon and to Repco for being able to put it on and making it all possible.”