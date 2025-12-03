Story will feature this Sunday, December 7, when the Dick Johnson Racing co-owner will be grilled by esteemed journalist and friend Paul Gover.

Tickets to the event are just $30 and can be purchased at this link.

“It’s a great opportunity to be grilled in front of a live audience by my mate Paul Gover. PG will take great delight in doing so of course, it’s worth coming along for that alone,” he said.

“He’s going to ask me all sorts of questions that would otherwise be off the record, so it will be a lot of fun!

“PG is a titan of motorsport and automotive journalism, so it’s a terrific chance to get to quiz him too as everyone who comes along can participate in a Q and A.

“We’ve jokingly referred to this thing as the pilot episode for our new podcast PG and the Doc!

“We will talk all things DJR and my journey in motorsport, the state of Supercars and the future direction of Queensland’s, indeed Australia’s, most iconic motor racing team.

“Plenty of great yarns and plenty of laughs too.”

Dane will take part on February 6 alongside Greg McGarvie (Ace Electric Vehicles) and Associate Professor Jiwon Kim (University of Queensland).

The panel they discuss how technology, infrastructure, and culture are reshaping how Queenslanders drive. Tickets are available for just $15.

Dane founded the Triple Eight Supercars empire and will make a full-time return to the championship next season as team principal of PremiAir Racing.