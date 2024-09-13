The day’s second of three 30-minute practice sessions was for co-drivers only, giving the part-timers their first serious hit out of the endurance season.
Lee Holdsworth had Chaz Mostert’s Mustang at the top of the order for the bulk of the running, before a series of late improvers on newer tyres bumped him to 10th.
Dylan O’Keeffe (in Nick Percat’s MSR Camaro) eclipsed Holdsworth with two minutes remaining, before Declan Fraser (paired with Andre Heimgartner) further improved the benchmark.
Pye waited until the chequered flag was flying to put down the session’s ultimate lap; a 1:08.8398s proved 0.0780s quicker than Fraser.
O’Keeffe improved again late for third ahead of Cam Waters’ co-driver James Moffat and Cooper Murray, who shares the Triple Eight wildcard with Craig Lowndes.
The top-five were separated by less than a tenth of a second.
Jamie Whincup ensured three Triple Eight cars ended up in the top six from BJR pair Jordan Boys and Jaylyn Robotham, wildcard Brad Vaughan and Holdsworth.
Todd Hazelwood ended up 11th in Brodie Kostecki’s Erebus Camaro having, like Holdsworth, set his time early before settling into a race run.
Pye affirmed his team had run the opposite strategy – starting with a long run before bolting on better tyres at the end.
“We wanted to do a race run in that one at the start,” he said.
“We saw a lot of teams do quali sims in the first session which meant that, for our P2, my race run had already done all of session one.
“I was pretty pumped to get a taste of some good rubber at the end because at the end of that race run, pace was good but I was hanging for some good rubber a that point.
“It’s always nice to finish with a smile. They definitely make it a lot easier at this end of pitlane for you.”
An all-driver Practice 3 will complete the day’s Supercars running this afternoon.
Results: Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|87
|Scott Pye
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:08.8398
|2
|8
|Declan Fraser
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:08.9178
|0.078
|3
|10
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|SP Tools Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:08.9183
|0.0785
|4
|6
|James Moffat
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford Mustang
|1:08.9262
|0.0864
|5
|888
|Cooper Murray
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:08.9275
|0.0877
|6
|88
|Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:08.9447
|0.1049
|7
|96
|Jordan Boys
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:09.0526
|0.2128
|8
|14
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Middy’s Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:09.1089
|0.2691
|9
|118
|Brad Vaughan
|Boost Mobile Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:09.2389
|0.3991
|10
|25
|Lee Holdsworth
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang
|1:09.3107
|0.4709
|11
|1
|Todd Hazelwood
|PowerPlay Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:09.3191
|0.4793
|12
|50
|Dean Fiore
|SCT Logistics Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:09.3396
|0.4998
|13
|18
|Michael Caruso
|DeWalt Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:09.4312
|0.5914
|14
|9
|Jayden Ojeda
|SS Signs Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:09.4963
|0.6565
|15
|55
|Tyler Everingham
|Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang
|1:09.5171
|0.6773
|16
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|CoolDrive Racing
|Ford Mustang
|1:09.5570
|0.7172
|17
|2
|Fabian Coulthard
|Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang
|1:09.6614
|0.8216
|18
|4
|Cameron Crick
|Bendix Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:09.8780
|1.0382
|19
|19
|Garth Tander
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang
|1:09.9038
|1.064
|20
|11
|Tony D’Alberto
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang
|1:09.9144
|1.0746
|21
|23
|Cameron McLeod
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:10.0285
|1.1887
|22
|7
|Jack Perkins
|Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang
|1:10.0657
|1.2259
|23
|20
|Warren Luff
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:10.1131
|1.2733
|24
|31
|David Russell
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|1:10.1214
|1.2816
|25
|17
|Kai Allen
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang
|1:10.4809
|1.6411
|26
|26
|Dale Wood
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang
|1:10.7020
|1.8622