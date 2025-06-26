Team Penske has rolled the car out alongside an IMSA Porsche, various NASCARs – including two driven by Rusty Wallace – and a Mark Donohue-driven Formula 1 machine.

The Mustang shared by McLaughlin and Alex Premat at the Bathurst 1000 was one of two Gen2 Supercars dispatched to the USA by Dick Johnson Racing in March.

That car, DJRTP06, and its replacement, DJRTP07, will take up permanent places at the Team Penske Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, joining McLaughlin’s 2018 title-winning Ford Falcon FG X.

DJRTP06 was raced by McLaughlin from the start of the 2019 season until a heavy qualifying crash at the Gold Coast 600 brought an early end to its racing life.

That left the car with an incredible record of 18 victories from 25 starts.

Team Penske is understood to have taken ownership of the Mustang and its replacement when the US powerhouse exited DJR at the end of 2020, ending a six-year run as DJR Team Penske.