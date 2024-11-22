The category has confirmed it is adding to the current set of 17 spring rates offered by control supplier Pedders, which were developed in conjunction with Erebus Motorsport for the Gen3 cars.

Supercars motorsport manager Tim Edwards said teams have been calling for stiffer options than the current set, which range from 65 to 155 N/mm.

“We didn’t know where the teams would go with the setup of Gen3, and it now appears that they’ve gone right to the extremities at particular circuits, particularly Bathurst, where they’ve run out of adjustment,” Edwards said.

“Pedders have been great, they’ve come on board, they’ve produced a new spring for us. As of 1st of January, that’s when the teams will get access to it.”

Walkinshaw Andretti United technical director Terry Kerr also nominated Bathurst as a particular point of focus.

“In 2025, we’re going to have a couple of different springs available to us, with the two new spring rates added,” Kerr affirmed.

“We’re two years into the Gen3 program now, so a lot of the teams have sort of hit the limits of what’s been provided so far.

“The stiffer springs that are coming will allow us to tune up the car a bit better at places like Bathurst where the loads are very high.”

Pedders became the control Supercars spring supplier in 2023, adding to its sponsorship deal for the Supashock damper that was introduced in 2020.