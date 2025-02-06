The Supercars team owner and amateur racer suffered a brutal hit with the concrete wall at Skyline following a clash with fellow Mercedes driver Kenny Habul.

Visibly in pain but able to walk away from the crash, Grove was assessed at the circuit’s medical centre before being transferred to Orange Hospital.

The team issued a statement on Sunday afternoon declaring that initial tests revealed “damage to his back”, with further assessment to take place in consultation with Westmead Hospital in Sydney.

An update posted to social media by Grove Racing on Thursday says Grove has escaped “major injuries” and indicates he will race again.

“Grove Racing is pleased to confirm that Stephen Grove is recovering well after his crash at the Bathurst 12 Hour this past weekend,” read the statement.

“Stephen has been cleared of any major injuries and is in good spirits. The team thanks fans, medical staff, and everyone for their support during this time.

“Stephen’s health and safety are our top priority, and we look forward to seeing him race again soon.”

Grove is an experienced GT racer and was competing in the 12 Hour alongside son Brenton and Mercedes-AMG factory driver Fabian Schiller.