Buckley, 18, is testing at Queensland Raceway aboard one of the two Triple Eight-built ZB Commodores Matt Stone Racing will field in next year’s Super2 Series.

The two Jason Gomersall-owned cars were campaigned in the second-tier this season by Triple Eight, which has elected to pull out of the class.

Under the guidance of Tim Slade, Buckley is driving the #35 Unit Racing entry that was driven this season by Ben Gomersall, who is moving to Tickford Racing.

Buckley is expected to progress to Super2 next year following a 2025 season in which she transitioned from Toyota 86s to TA2/Trans Am.

She won in her first two starts in the TA2 class across June and August, before a gearbox failure in a Trans Am round at The Bend resulted in an arm injury that sidelined her for two months.

That involved missing a planned maiden Super2 test with Eggleston Motorsport at Winton, which had been arranged by Supercars as part of a push to bring a female driver into the category.

Buckley is sharing the MSR-run Commodore at QR with fellow Super2 hopeful Tommy Smith, who has switched focus to tin-tops following stints in open-wheelers in Europe and the US.

Ayrton Hodson, who is already confirmed to be joining MSR for Super2 next year, is among others on hand and has cut laps aboard an MSR Gen3 Camaro this morning

MSR’s evaluation day with its Gen3 car follows similar outings for Grove Racing and Erebus Motorsport at Winton last week.