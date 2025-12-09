Hodson will switch from Anderson Motorsport to drive one of two Triple Eight-built Holden ZB Commodores to be run by MSR.

The team is set to test at Queensland Raceway on Monday with Trans Am drivers Alice Buckley and Tommy Smith among the drivers.

MSR was founded as a Super2 team in 2011 and won the title with Todd Hazelwood six years later but has been absent from the class since 2022.

“We’re very excited to be re-entering the Super2 Series,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“Super2 has always been an important part of our identity as a team, and the plan was always to return to Super2 when the time was right.

“After a successful execution of our wildcard program in 2025 the timing is perfect to expand upon that with a return to Super2.”

Hodson finished 17th in the 2025 Super2 Series standings aboard an ex-Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang run by the Anderson team.

The Kiwi’s year included testing an MSR Falcon at Queensland Raceway in July ahead of the round at the venue the following month.

“I’m incredibly excited for this opportunity and proud to be joining MSR,” said Hodson.

“MSR has a great reputation for developing young drivers, and to be part of that is something I’ve worked hard toward. I can’t wait to get started.”