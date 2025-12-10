Ben Gomersall and Campbell Logan will join the team from Triple Eight and Walkinshaw Andretti United respectively, finding new homes as both squads withdraw from the series.

They fill the slots vacated by Dick Johnson Racing-bound Supercars rookie Rylan Gray and Erebus Motorsport co-driver signing Lochie Dalton.

Completing the 2026 Tickford line-up are incumbents Reuben Goodall (continuing in the #5 entry) and Nash Morris (who swaps #222 for #55).

Tickford dominated this year’s Super2 Series with its drivers sweeping the top four places in the standings, led by winner Gray.

Gomersall finished sixth in the 2025 series with Triple Eight and will drive the #6 entry previously campaigned by Dalton.

Both Gomersall and Logan expressed excitement at working under the mentorship of Mark Winterbottom, who rejoined Tickford this season.

“My first year racing [in Super2] has been fantastic with securing the rookie of the year and I will look to take that momentum as I join the team in 2026,” said Gomersall.

“The program has continued to set the benchmark for the whole grid and the 2025 season was a testament to that with the results that they had.

“To get the opportunity to work closely with Mark is going to be very beneficial to my development as a driver and hopefully translate into the results I want to achieve in 2026.”

Logan was 14th in his second Super2 season with WAU and will sport #56 on his Tickford Mustang.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to bring what I’ve learnt over the past two years in Super2 and continue to build on that using the resources that Tickford have,” he said.

“I’m really eager to work closely with Mark Winterbottom, being able to learn from a champion in our sport is really exciting for my progression.

“I’m looking forward to teaming up with Nash, Reuben and Ben; we’ve raced in junior categories together and know each other quite well.”