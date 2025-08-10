Hughes was t-boned by Mason Kelly in Saturday’s opening race at Queensland Raceway, Kelly bouncing across the inside of Turn 3 before making heavy contact with the Image Racing Commodore.

After being treated by on-site medical crews Hughes was sent to a hospital in Brisbane for further scans on his left shoulder.

He has since been cleared of any breaks or fractures, however heavy bruising has left him in significant pain.

A massive shunt on Lap 2 lead to a lengthy safety car stint. Mason and Jarrod are out of the cars and OK.#Super2 pic.twitter.com/ATKnKkhULF — Dunlop Super2 Series (@Dunlop_Series) August 9, 2025

“The Motorsport Australia medical team wanted me to go the hospital to make sure there was nothing broken in my left shoulder because it was pretty painful,” Hughes told Speedcafe.

“We didn’t think there was anything broken, but wanted to make sure. I was there for about three hours for tests and it came back all good. No breaks, no fractures, just really bruised up and bloody sore this morning.”

The crash has come at a particularly bad time for Hughes who is set to join Erebus Motorsport for the pre-enduro test at QR on Tuesday before partnering with Craig Lowndes at the two-driver TA2 event back at the Ipswich circuit next weekend.

Given his current pain levels, Hughes admits that at least the Tuesday test is in doubt.

“I’ll soon find out,” he said when asked if he’ll be in the car. “Today it hurts a lot, so I guess I’ll see how it feels tomorrow.

“I’ll do everything I can to make sure it’s okay. It hurts a lot, but considering how big the shunt was, I think I’ve come out quite okay.”

As for the specifics of how the crash led to the bruised shoulder, Hughes added: “I don’t really know, it happened so fast.

“I’m going to go and check out the car and see if I can work out what happened. I think my hand came off the steering wheel and it might have flung around to the left. I really don’t know.”

Kelly was handed a 35-point reckless driving penalty for causing the crash.

A second Super2 race for the weekend will take place this afternoon with Jackson Walls to start from pole.