Supercars will kick-off its calendar at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23 with a new format providing more racing and less practice.

Just a single practice session will take place on the Friday before a two-part qualifying and the 100km opening race at 7:50pm.

Saturday and Sunday both feature qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and a 200km race. The weekend races start at 7:30pm and 4:05pm respectively.

Supporting the Supercars action will be the Dunlop Super2 Series, Carrera Cup, V8 SuperUtes and Touring Car Masters.

2025 Sydney 500 event schedule (all times AEDT)