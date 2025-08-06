James Golding is the latest to sign on and is set to share an Ashley Jarvis Racing Ford Mustang with 17-year-old Lachlan Evennett.

The duo are teammates in Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Trans Am line-up while Evennett was also in action at the last TA2 round aboard the Jarvis entry.

That gave the youngster experience of the Goodyear tyre used in TA2, which Golding is yet to sample.

“I’m excited to be teaming up with Lachlan for the TA2 two-driver event. He’s been quick in these cars, and it’s going to be something different for me,” said Golding.

“I’m used to running on Hoosier tyres in the Trans Am car, so adapting to the Goodyear tyre will be a key focus to get the most out of the car.”

Evennett is keen to share a car with Golding as he continues to hone his craft.

“Jimmy brings a wealth of experience in these cars and in racing overall but there are still a few unknowns with so many drivers in the field, so we’ll just do our thing and see where we’re placed come Sunday,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to learning a lot from Jimmy, it’s not all on one driver but I think we can push each other forward up the grid.”

Both drivers will be in action at this weekend’s Ipswich Super440, Golding in the Supercars Championship and Evennett in the GR Cup.

The TA2 Tag Team Enduro will take place on August 15-17.

Other confirmed starters include Bathurst 1000 winners Craig Lowndes, Brodie Kostecki, Paul Morris and Todd Hazelwood.