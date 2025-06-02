The TA2 Muscle Car class received a late call-up to join the support bill at the Wanneroo Supercars event following the withdrawal of TCR Australia.

A hastily assembled field for the non-points scoring event consists of six West Australians and seven interlopers.

The visitors include Super2 drivers Jarrod Hughes and Ayrton Hodson, as well as Trans Am star and Supercars hopeful Nathan Herne.

Kiwi Hodson is amid his rookie Super2 season with Anderson Motorsport and jumped at an opportunity for more seat time.

“We raced a TA2 Mustang at the Bathurst 6 Hour with Ashley Jarvis Racing over Easter this year and had an absolute ball, so when Ash called up and asked if we’d like to go again in Perth we jumped at the opportunity, said Hodson.

“Supercars is where we want to be so I want to get as many miles as I can to stay sharp between Super2 rounds, plus it looks like a great track and we’re looking forward to it.”

Two-time Trans Am Series winner Herne, who is likely to start favourite for the weekend, is the only Dodge Challenger driver in the field.

A second Dodge entry of local driver Peter George was a late withdrawal following engine trouble during testing.

Locals set to garner attention during the event will include speedway legend Robbie Farr, who is still adapting to circuit racing.

“There’s huge support for me and speedway in Western Australia with passionate fans and I’m hoping they come to the track to say g’day as I’m only just starting my ‘flat track’ career and it would great bring them along for the journey with me,” he said.

“These TA2 cars are great fun and unfortunately I missed the round last weekend in Sydney due to a prior commitment so I’m itching to get back in the car.”

The TA2 Kings of the West event was previously held in 2022 over two rounds at Wanneroo and Collie Motorplex with local driver Brett Niall taking the honours.

“The pace is certainly faster since we last ran a TA2 Kings Of The West event and looking at the entry list I reckon it will be a massive challenge to defend the title,” said Niall.

“But it’s really pleasing to see the popularity of the cars and I reckon the fans will enjoy them as part of the weekend.”

The TA2 machines will tackle four 20-minute races across the weekend.

Entry List: TA2 Kings of the West

#4 Mark Crutcher, NSW, Ford Mustang

#13 Jarrod Hughes, QLD, Ford Mustang

#14 Jason Pryde, WA, Chev Camaro

#18 Robbie Farr, NSW, Chev Camaro

#32 Ayrton Hodson, NZ, Ford Mustang

#50 Graham Cheney, NSW, Chev Camaro

#54 Brett Niall, WA, Chev Camaro

#71 Domain Ramsay, VIC, Chev Camaro

#76 Clint Rayner, WA, Chev Camaro

#77 Ron Moller, WA, Chev Camaro

#98 Allan Letcher, WA, Chev Camaro

#129 Nathan Herne, NSW, Dodge Challenger

#225 Jackson Callo, WA, Chev Camaro