The #96 entry will sport backing from John West Logistics for the Taupo and Ruapuna Supercars events.

BJR ran a similar scheme on its #14 Chevrolet Camaro at Queensland Raceway last year.

This year’s effort features major Toyota Finance branding on the car’s bonnet.

Jones enters the Taupo Super440 17th in the standings, the lowest of the five drives campaigning the new Supras.

“Big thanks to John and the entire JWL team for their incredible support,” said Jones.

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“The darker livery looks really aggressive, especially with the red stripes down the side. I’m excited to get out on track in it.

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“This year brings a fresh challenge with a new round in Christchurch and the New Zealand double-header, but I always enjoy racing here.

“The fans are incredibly passionate and it creates a fantastic atmosphere.”

Jones’ Supra raced in the opening two events of the season wearing the colours of audio equipment brand AlphaTheta.

That livery is set to return for the Townsville 500, The Bend 500 and the Gold Coast 500.