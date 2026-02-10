Lee Holdsworth will be paired with De Pasquale having been moved across from the sister entry of David Reynolds to make way for recruit James Courtney.

A new look for the Reynolds/Courtney machine is set to be revealed tonight at 7pm AEDT.

De Pasquale is this year the spearhead not only for Team 18 but General Motors following the defection of Triple Eight to Ford.

The 30-year-old finished eighth in last year’s championship – his first year with the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad that is now the GM homologation team.

De Pasquale’s car will again race in the colours of Stanley Black & Decker brands DeWalt and Cub Cadet, while a subtle Chevrolet pattern has been added to the rear quarters as part of the factory status.

“Anton delivered the best championship result the team has ever had last season, which was a big step forward for us,” said Schwerkolt.

“He keeps improving every year, and with good stability on the engineering side and a strong technical base, we’re excited to see him keep building on that in 2026.

“As we head into our first full season as Chevrolet Racing’s homologation partner, the focus is on being more consistent and performing at a high level every weekend.

“We finished 2025 strongly and want to carry that momentum forward.”

De Pasquale said his 2025 campaign – which included podiums at Taupo, Townsville and Sandown – gives him confidence heading into the new year.

He will again be engineered by Andrew Donnelly, who joined the team from Brad Jones Racing last season.

“Having continuity with ‘Donners’ as my engineer is a big positive,” said De Pasquale.

“We’ve built a strong working relationship and that stability is important, especially heading into a season where there’s a lot of change across pit lane.

“It gives us a really solid platform to attack 2026 and get straight to work from the first round.”

De Pasquale also enthused over teaming with Holdsworth, who brings 22 years of Bathurst experience to the table.

Holdsworth, meanwhile, is expecting a fun dynamic within the four-driver roster.

“Anton and I get on really well, and I think we’re going to have a strong driving combination,” he said.

“With ‘JC’ and Reynolds on the other side of the garage as well, it’s shaping up to be a fun year.”

Team 18 will also field the Supercheap wildcard in the Enduro Cup, which is set to feature Craig Lowndes and Porsche young gun Bayley Hall.

Out of the line-up goes another Porsche champ Harri Jones, who made his Supercars debut as De Pasquale’s co-driver in 2025.