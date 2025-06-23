The squad’s weekend got off to a rocky start when team leader Le Brocq was caught up in the restart melee during the opening race and hit the wall on the front straight.

That led to a non-score in that race and a rapid rebuild from Erebus to get the #9 Camaro back out for the second Saturday race.

From there, it was a solid trajectory for Le Brocq, though, who scored 14th in Race 2 before qualifying second and finishing fourth in Sunday’s 200-kilometre Race 3 finale.

Assisted by a 17th, 18th and 13th from Cooper Murray, Erebus – teams’ champion just two seasons ago – is off the bottom of the standings.

It now sits 10th in the points (spread over 12 regular teams, with Brad Jones Racing split in two), jumping BJR’s #12/#96 combo, and the Blanchard Racing Team.

The effort in overhauling the ‘second’ BJR garage was helped by Jaxon Evans not scoring a single point all weekend after his Race 1 crash left him sidelined for the entire weekend.

In better news for BJR, the team was able to jump Matt Stone Racing with its #8/#14 duo to move into sixth.

Outside of that there was no change compared to pre-Darwin, although a solid weekend for Grove Racing – which included four podiums from the three races – has seen it move to just 25 points behind Tickford Racing.

Supercars teams’ championship standings after Round 6

1. Triple Eight Race Engineering – 2789

2. Tickford Racing – 2013

3. Grove Racing – 1988

4. Walkinshaw Andretti United – 1757

5. Dick Johnson Racing – 1538

6. Brad Jones Racing (8/14) – 1464

7. Matt Stone Racing – 1435

8. Team 18 – 1317

9. PremiAir Racing – 1136

10. Erebus Motorsport – 991

11. Brad Jones Racing (12/96) – 966

12. Blanchard Racing Team – 946