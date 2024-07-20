The Castrol Racing driver established a handy lead over Mobil1 Optus Racing's Chaz Mostert after he engaged Monster Energy Racing's Cameron Waters on lap 10.

CLICK HERE to read the Race 15 report

Their one-lap battle extended Randle's advantage to more than two seconds. However, that disappeared when Mostert pitted and short-filled.

Mostert undercut Randle and exited the pit lane ahead before setting some of his quickest laps of the race.

What advantage Randle had on fuel was nerfed when he was baulked by Mostert's teammate Ryan Wood during the second leg of pit stops.

Randle said sitting in dirty air didn't cruel his race – rather, a combination of Mostert's outright speed and the fracas with Wood put paid to a better finish.

“We fuelled more in the first stop compared to Chaz, but Chaz was super quick in that middle stint,” Randle said in the post-race press conference.

“If the second pit stop had gone the way it should have, we probably would have come out like half a second or second behind Chaz.

“I think Chaz had it over us today. So I don't think we could have got the win. I think second was achievable, but I still would have had to pass that guy down the end.”

Speaking earlier on Fox Sports' coverage, Randle said there was “confusion” in the pit lane.

If not for that moment, finishing ahead of Payne was a given in Randle's eyes.

“I thought we were tracking pretty well,” said Randle/

“We filled long in the first one and then the second one there was a little bit of confusion in the drop with Ryan Wood.

“I'll have to look back at the replay but I probably should have committed. There was a little bit of confusion.

“That's okay, played it safe I guess. I think second was the ultimate we could have got tonight.”

Randle's teammate Cameron Waters, who started on pole position, only wound up seventh.