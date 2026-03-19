The famous Ford squad has made the role redundant with Richard Marks departing Tickford after more than five years on the commercial side of the team.

The move follows a change in the Tickford ownership late last year with Altor Capital taking a controlling stake in the team.

Making the Head of Commercial role redundant means a direct replacement can’t be sought, leaving question marks over the future of the commercial structure at Tickford.

In a note to team stakeholders, Tickford CEO Simon Brookhouse said: “Tickford Racing today announced that following an internal review of our organisational structure and our future needs, the General Manager of Commercial role has been made redundant effective 18 March 2026.

“With this, Richard Marks will be leaving the organisation.

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“After more than five years with the organisation, Richard has been a valued member of the Tickford team and a trusted partner to many across our network.

“He has also been a key contributor to the continued growth and strengthening of both the Tickford Racing and Tickford Engineering departments.

“On behalf of the entire Tickford Racing organisation, we thank Richard for the professionalism and expertise that he has brought to the team and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.

“Our commercial operations will continue as normal during this transition, and we will provide updates about the commercial team structure in due course.

“In the meantime, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly.”

The evolution of the Tickford squad started at the end of 2024 when the team scaled back from four cars to two in an effort to streamline operations.

The 2025 season yielded little in the way of headline results with three wins and the Sydney Motorsport Park opener and not a single victory for the rest of the season.

At the same time it did manage to get both cars into the Finals Series, although neither Cam Waters nor Thomas Randle made it through to the Adelaide Grand Final.

The team has made a promising start to the current campaign, leading the teams’ championship despite not registering a race win from the first two rounds.