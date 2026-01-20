The former FIA F3 and Indy NXT driver returned to Australia last year and made several Trans Am starts towards the end of the season.

For this year he will begin to follow in his uncle Jack Smith’s footsteps with a move to Supercars thanks to a deal to race with MSR in the second-tier.

MSR returns to its Super2 roots this season with Smith the second confirmed driver alongside Ayrton Hodson.

“Matt Stone Racing has a proud history as a development pathway, and we’re excited to be returning to our roots by investing in young, talented drivers like Tommy,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“Tommy’s experience has given him a level of maturity beyond his years. We see great potential in him, and Super2 is the ideal environment for him to continue his progression within our program.”

Smith agreed that MSR is the perfect place to start his Supercars journey.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Matt Stone Racing for the 2026 Super2 season,” Smith said.

“The team’s history of supporting young drivers speaks for itself, and I’m grateful for the opportunity and the belief Matt and the team have shown in me.”

According to a team statement, ‘further announcements regarding MSR’s Super2 program will be made in due course’.

That is likely a reference to Alice Buckley’s expected move to Super2 which will include at least support from MSR.

Both Smith and Buckley tested for MSR at Queensland Raceway late last year.