Track to Town made its Townsville debut last year with the field of Supercars travelling from the Reid Park circuit to The Strand.

This year the route has been changed with the destination the brand new ‘Supercars Palmer Street Party’ on Thursday afternoon.

The route will start at the Officeworks on Charters Towers Road before taking in Somer Street, Woolcock Street, Sturt Street, Flinders Street and then Palmer Street.

The party will feature a full-field autograph session.

Cars will leave pit lane at 4:20pm and arrive in Palmer Street at 4:30pm. They will then depart again at 5:35pm.

“We’re bringing the Supercars closer to the community than ever before with this year’s Track to

Town,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“Thanks to the incredible support of Townsville City Council, Tourism and Events Queensland, and the Queensland Police, we’ve created a new fan-focused event that brings the spectacle of Supercars into the heart of the city.

“Palmer Street will come alive with colour, sound and energy on Thursday evening – and we encourage everyone to come out, cheer on the field and enjoy what will be a truly special night in Townsville.”

Townsville Enterprise Major Event Acquisitions Director Chelsea Cavanah added: “The NTI Townsville 500 has been a cornerstone of our events calendar for 17 years, and it’s fantastic to see the event continue to grow and evolve.

“The first-ever Supercars Palmer Street Party adds a whole new dimension, creating an electric atmosphere to launch what’s set to be another high-octane weekend.

“The Supercars inject more than $52.5 million into our local economy each year, and initiatives like the Palmer Street Party only add to that momentum. By enhancing the visitor experience and encouraging longer stays, we’re not just celebrating motorsport — we’re driving real economic impact for Townsville.”

The Townsville 500 takes place on July 5-7.