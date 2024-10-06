Last month, Toyota announced that it would enter the touring car championship with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The Japanese manufacturer stunned the Supercars paddock with renderings and a scaled-down clay model of the proposed GR Supra.

By this year’s Bathurst 1000, a full-scale model of the car will be on display.

Toyota’s decision not to enter next year was for two reasons, as Toyota Australia’s vice president of sales, marketing and franchise operations explained to Speedcafe.

“We were thinking of it originally, January ‘25,” Hanley revealed.

“However, there were two things. One is the commitments that Walkinshaw has and we have to respect that commitment and we will. So we won’t do anything in any way to diminish the relationship between the Walkinshaw racing team and Ford.

“That’s not what we’re about at all, so we’ll be very supportive and work with them to make sure that transition is done in exactly the right way and respect Ford for everything they’ve achieved and are doing.

More Toyota GR Supercars news

👉 Toyota announces 2026 Supercars entry

👉 Toyota searching for second Supercars team

👉 Why WAU is dumping Ford for Toyota

“And that’s our commitment to Ford Motor Company and nothing will change from that. We’ll do our thing with our car over the next 12 months, but it won’t interfere with that program.

“Second of all, we just felt that we needed another year to make sure we got it right. Because it’s super competitive.

“Walkinshaw and us, we needed to announce it so that we could start having open discussions about it and our plans.

“Obviously we’ll promote the fact that we’re going into this race throughout the year at different milestones.

“Again, very much respecting the relationship that Walkinshaw has with Ford. We’ll do a few activations just to say ‘Hey’.

“Then Walkinshaw will get to work really quickly as of now in starting to develop that car.”

At the launch, Toyota said it would like to have four cars on the grid in 2026.

Hanley said a decision would be made midway through next year on which team would join Walkinshaw Andretti United in fielding the GR Supra.

Team 18 is widely believed to be in line for a switch from Chevrolet Camaros in 2026.

After Speedcafe speculated as much late last month, Toyota issued a short statement about the possibility.

“Toyota Australia has announced we will enter Supercars from 2026 with a two-car team run by Walkinshaw Andretti United (WAU),” said a Toyota spokesperson.

“We would also like another team or teams to run the GR Supra in what is one of the world’s most competitive and exciting touring car formulas.

“In collaboration with Supercars and WAU, we plan to consider the possibilities once the primary program is well and truly underway, around mid-2025.”