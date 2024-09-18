There’s a small caveat, however. The car will be a 1:1 scale model of the proposed design and not the ready-to-race machine.

A timeline on when the car will test hasn’t been confirmed, but Toyota Australia vice president sales, marketing and franchise operations said the team will be ready to race by January, 2026.

Already, Toyota Australia has created a 40 percent clay sculpture of the Supercar that is set to make its category debut in 2026 with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Curiously, the proposed design takes styling cues from the FT1 concept that was the basis of the GR Supra production model.

The front fascia is something of a hybrid between the FT1 and the Supra while the rest of the car is distinctly Supra.

“I’m proud to say that this stunning race car is an in-house design developed by our very own world-class team at Toyota design Australia,” said Hanley.

“With CAD (computer-aided design) data supplied by Supercars, our designers have taken the Supra production car and landed it onto the Gen3 package.

“We first did this digitally, confirmed it with virtual reality, and then we produced this scale model, this very model, at our local product design centre.

“And the good news is, we’re planning to show a full-size model at next month’s Bathurst 1000.

“The Toyota DNA is clear. The car is instantly recognizable for its iconic super shape, and it also takes cues from the original FT1 concept for Supra.”

The final Toyota GT Supra look is subject to change during the homologation process.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 takes place on October 10-13.